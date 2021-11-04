Rugby Autumn Internationals on TV 2021: Fixtures, schedule, kick-off times and dates

The Autumn Internationals are up and running with the second week of action boasting a full stack of matches between the top rugby nations in the world.

England begin their matches with a showdown against Tonga – who are fresh from a 60-14 drubbing at the hands of Scotland – and will be determined to show their strengths to finish up the year in anticipation of the 2022 Six Nations.

Wales face the tough test of taking on Rugby World Cup champions South Africa in Cardiff just a week after being put to the sword in a 16-54 defeat to New Zealand on home soil.

Ireland face Japan, while Scotland move on to a clash with Australia this Sunday, with several other matches across the continent.

Fans across the world will tune in from a multitude of time zones and we bring you all the details on how to watch the action from across the UK.

RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know below about how to watch the Autumn Internationals rugby including the full fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.

How to watch live Autumn Internationals 2021

You can tune in to watch all of the games live on Amazon Prime Video, except Ireland matches. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the best rugby nations in the world battling it out for supremacy.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as some Premier League matches in December.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Ireland matches will be shown live on Channel 4 and their online streaming platform All 4.

Rugby Autumn Internationals on TV – fixtures

All UK times. All matches

Week 2

Saturday 6th November

Ireland v Japan (1pm) Channel 4 / All 4

Italy v New Zealand (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

England v Tonga (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wales v South Africa (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

France v Argentina (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 7th November

Scotland v Australia (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Week 3

Saturday 13th November

Italy v Argentina (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scotland v South Africa (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v New Zealand (3:15pm) Channel 4 / All 4

England v Australia (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 14th November

France v Georgia (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wales v Fiji (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Week 4

Saturday 20th November

Italy v Uruguay (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scotland v Japan (1pm) Amazon Prime Video

England v South Africa (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wales v Australia (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

France v New Zealand (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 21st November

Ireland v Argentina (2:15pm) Channel 4 / All 4

Week 5

Saturday 27th November

Barbarians v Samoa (2:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

For all the fixtures and results broken down into each of the home nations, plus Ireland, check out the full list below.

England Autumn Internationals 2021

Saturday 6th November

England v Tonga (3:15pm)

Saturday 13th November

England v Australia (5:30pm)

Saturday 20th November

England v South Africa (3:15pm)

Ireland Autumn Internationals 2021

Saturday 30th October

USA v Ireland (CANCELLED)

Saturday 6th November

Ireland v Japan (1pm)

Saturday 13th November

Ireland v New Zealand (3:15pm)

Sunday 21st November

Ireland v Argentina (2:15pm)

Scotland Autumn Internationals 2021

Saturday 30th October

Scotland 60-14 Tonga

Sunday 7th November

Scotland v Australia (2:15pm)

Saturday 13th November

Scotland v South Africa (1pm)

Saturday 20th November

Scotland v Japan (1pm)

Wales Autumn Internationals 2021

Saturday 30th October

Wales 16-54 New Zealand

Saturday 6th November

Wales v South Africa (5:30pm)

Sunday 14th November

Wales v Fiji (3:15pm)

Saturday 20th November

Wales v Australia (5:30pm)

