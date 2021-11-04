Rugby Autumn Internationals on TV 2021: Fixtures, schedule, kick-off times and dates
Your complete guide to the rugby Autumn Internationals on TV in 2021 featuring a full schedule of fixtures, kick-off times and dates.
The Autumn Internationals are up and running with the second week of action boasting a full stack of matches between the top rugby nations in the world.
England begin their matches with a showdown against Tonga – who are fresh from a 60-14 drubbing at the hands of Scotland – and will be determined to show their strengths to finish up the year in anticipation of the 2022 Six Nations.
Wales face the tough test of taking on Rugby World Cup champions South Africa in Cardiff just a week after being put to the sword in a 16-54 defeat to New Zealand on home soil.
Ireland face Japan, while Scotland move on to a clash with Australia this Sunday, with several other matches across the continent.
Fans across the world will tune in from a multitude of time zones and we bring you all the details on how to watch the action from across the UK.
RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know below about how to watch the Autumn Internationals rugby including the full fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.
How to watch live Autumn Internationals 2021
You can tune in to watch all of the games live on Amazon Prime Video, except Ireland matches. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the best rugby nations in the world battling it out for supremacy.
If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as some Premier League matches in December.
Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.
Ireland matches will be shown live on Channel 4 and their online streaming platform All 4.
Rugby Autumn Internationals on TV – fixtures
All UK times. All matches
Week 2
Saturday 6th November
Ireland v Japan (1pm) Channel 4 / All 4
Italy v New Zealand (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
England v Tonga (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wales v South Africa (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
France v Argentina (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sunday 7th November
Scotland v Australia (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Week 3
Saturday 13th November
Italy v Argentina (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
Scotland v South Africa (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
Ireland v New Zealand (3:15pm) Channel 4 / All 4
England v Australia (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sunday 14th November
France v Georgia (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wales v Fiji (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Week 4
Saturday 20th November
Italy v Uruguay (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
Scotland v Japan (1pm) Amazon Prime Video
England v South Africa (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wales v Australia (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
France v New Zealand (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sunday 21st November
Ireland v Argentina (2:15pm) Channel 4 / All 4
Week 5
Saturday 27th November
Barbarians v Samoa (2:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
For all the fixtures and results broken down into each of the home nations, plus Ireland, check out the full list below.
England Autumn Internationals 2021
Saturday 6th November
England v Tonga (3:15pm)
Saturday 13th November
England v Australia (5:30pm)
Saturday 20th November
England v South Africa (3:15pm)
Ireland Autumn Internationals 2021
Saturday 30th October
USA v Ireland (CANCELLED)
Saturday 6th November
Ireland v Japan (1pm)
Saturday 13th November
Ireland v New Zealand (3:15pm)
Sunday 21st November
Ireland v Argentina (2:15pm)
Scotland Autumn Internationals 2021
Saturday 30th October
Scotland 60-14 Tonga
Sunday 7th November
Scotland v Australia (2:15pm)
Saturday 13th November
Scotland v South Africa (1pm)
Saturday 20th November
Scotland v Japan (1pm)
Wales Autumn Internationals 2021
Saturday 30th October
Wales 16-54 New Zealand
Saturday 6th November
Wales v South Africa (5:30pm)
Sunday 14th November
Wales v Fiji (3:15pm)
Saturday 20th November
Wales v Australia (5:30pm)
