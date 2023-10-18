Argentina head coach Michael Cheika cut a calm figure before the Wales game, content to embrace their tag as underdogs and do their talking on the pitch. His side took an early beating from Wales, one that suggested the Welsh would sail through to the semis.

However, the South Americans made an inspiring comeback, culminating in Nicolás Sánchez picking off Sam Costelow’s pass three minutes from full-time and scoring under the posts.

Ian Foster and the All Blacks won’t take Los Pumas lightly – no team that reaches this stage of the tournament does so on luck.

The All Blacks have developed their own underdog mentality, having not been considered as tournament favourites in the same vein as France or Ireland, but after downing the latter they’ll be tipped to make the final.

Either way, all the pressure will be on the Kiwis in this match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina v New Zealand on TV and online.

When is Argentina v New Zealand?

Argentina v New Zealand will take place on Friday 20th October 2023.

The game takes place at the Stade de France in Paris.

What time is Argentina v New Zealand kick-off?

Argentina v New Zealand will kick off at 8pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Argentina v New Zealand on?

Argentina v New Zealand will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Argentina v New Zealand online

Argentina v New Zealand will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Argentina v New Zealand key player to watch

Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

The No.8 was one of New Zealand’s standout players in the quarter-final, as he often is. The Argentine pack may not offer the same problems that Ireland did on paper, but Savea’s skills and industriousness will be crucial if the ABs are to reach the final once again.

Argentina squad – team news

To be announced.

New Zealand squad – team news

To be announced.

