This issue is a celebration – and a treat to accompany your enjoyment of Britain’s biggest sporting carnival since London 2012.

This week is the Commonwealth Games Radio Times Special – while England goes for Gold, don’t miss a moment with our essential guide!

The BBC is promising “wall to wall” coverage of the Games, held in Birmingham, and a quick glance at the schedules shows it's not kidding.

With more than 200 hours of live action planned over 11 days, there’s a danger of getting lost amid a blizzard of sporting endeavour.

In which case, fear not because Radio Times has dedicated its latest issue to helping you navigate the schedules to select the pick of the crop!

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

Access to BBC’s presenters and pundits with the inside sporting knowledge (including Gabby Logan, Colin Jackson, Rebecca Adlington and Sir Chris Hoy).

Read interviews with wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft, Britain’s first Olympic medal-winning weightlifter Emily Campbell-Brown, boxer Delicious Orie and wheelchair basketball player James MacSorley.

Hear from Team GB’s top Commonwealth Games athletes on the disappointment of performing in front of no spectators at Tokyo, dealing with online trolls and dismissing the image of the Games as the ‘friendly games’.

