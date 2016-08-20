People are obsessing over the remote control cars Rio 2016 uses to bring back javelins
BEST. JOB. EVER.
Published: Saturday, 20 August 2016 at 9:24 am
We're getting close to the end of Rio 2016 now, so it's time to celebrate the little guys. The unsung heroes who just get on with their job and let the athletes do their incredible thing.
Case in point, the remote control car that brings the javelins back to the competitors after their throws. BRILLIANT.
I ❤️ this little javelin-shuttling car so much. #Rio2016 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/6TCUIlqJ66
— melissa block (@NPRmelissablock) August 18, 2016
The car scoots back to the throwing point, saving everyone lots of time and energy. They also do this for the discus. They're basically the ball boys of the Olympics, and their noble contribution to the Olympic movement hasn't gone unnoticed online.
But wait, it gets better. In London 2012, they used mini Minis to bring the javelin back.
This guy's face says it all.
