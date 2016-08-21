Rio 2016 on TV: your complete Olympics coverage guide
From TV schedules to venue guides, here's everything you need to know about the BBC's live coverage of Rio 2016
42 sports, 16 days, over 3000 hours of live BBC Olympic TV coverage: Rio 2016 has begun.
The BBC are broadcasting live every day, with full coverage on BBC1 and BBC4, plus up to 24 live Olympic channels on the BBC Sport website. Check out the links below for everything you need to know.
What Rio 2016 Olympic sport is live on the BBC today?
Today is the final day of the Rio 2016 Olympics. Can Team GB go out with a bang?
- British boxer Joe Joyce fights in the men's super heavyweight final
- The men's marathon takes in one last loop of Rio de Janeiro
- USA face Serbia in the men's basketball final
- For full Olympics Day 16 highlights and event times, click here.
Coverage is live on BBC1 and BBC4, with every moment also available to watch via the BBC Sport website. See below for the full Olympic schedule.
Rio Olympics 2016 schedule
Rio 2016 BBC TV coverage
BBC1 and BBC4 will be devoted solely to Olympic coverage every day from 1pm through to around 3am in the morning. Coverage will only switch to BBC2 during the news.
Like London 2012, the BBC will also have up to 24 live channels available to watch via the BBC Sport website and the BBC Red Button.
This year, the four hour time difference means many gold medal events will not air on UK TV until the small hours. BBC1 morning show BBC Breakfast will become a full Olympic catch-up show, while BBC2 will replay the previous night's coverage in full every morning.
The BBC has also teamed up with YouTube to show full online Olympic highlights via the BBC Sport YouTube channel.
BBC iPlayer meanwhile will show the 'Olympic Playlist', a daily Rio 2016 highlights package featuring the best late-night action.
Rio Olympics 2016: Team GB's medal tally
Rio 2016 Olympics medal table
