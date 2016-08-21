42 sports, 16 days, over 3000 hours of live BBC Olympic TV coverage: Rio 2016 has begun.

The BBC are broadcasting live every day, with full coverage on BBC1 and BBC4, plus up to 24 live Olympic channels on the BBC Sport website. Check out the links below for everything you need to know.

What Rio 2016 Olympic sport is live on the BBC today?

Today is the final day of the Rio 2016 Olympics. Can Team GB go out with a bang?

Coverage is live on BBC1 and BBC4, with every moment also available to watch via the BBC Sport website. See below for the full Olympic schedule.

Rio Olympics 2016 schedule

Rio 2016 BBC TV coverage

BBC1 and BBC4 will be devoted solely to Olympic coverage every day from 1pm through to around 3am in the morning. Coverage will only switch to BBC2 during the news.

Like London 2012, the BBC will also have up to 24 live channels available to watch via the BBC Sport website and the BBC Red Button.

This year, the four hour time difference means many gold medal events will not air on UK TV until the small hours. BBC1 morning show BBC Breakfast will become a full Olympic catch-up show, while BBC2 will replay the previous night's coverage in full every morning.

The BBC has also teamed up with YouTube to show full online Olympic highlights via the BBC Sport YouTube channel.

BBC iPlayer meanwhile will show the 'Olympic Playlist', a daily Rio 2016 highlights package featuring the best late-night action.

Rio Olympics 2016: Team GB's medal tally

Rio 2016 Olympics medal table

Follow Team GB athletes on Twitter

Keep up to date with every athlete competing in this year's Games below.

A Twitter List by TeamGB

