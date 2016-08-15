Brazilian hen party strikes Olympic TV gold crashing Dan Walker's late night BBC4 coverage
Maria and her hens were the real winners of Super Saturday 2.0 – and now Dan Walker has an invite to the wedding
BBC4’s Olympics coverage took a rather interesting turn late last night as a Brazilian hen party invaded the set and the bride sat down for an interview with Dan Walker.
The late night revellers popped up on BBC4 and Walker, ever the professional, decided to make the most of their presence – much to the delight of viewers.
“This could be interesting”, Walker quipped, as bride Maria sat down for a chat with her friends cheering her on.
She revealed that she’s due to walk up the aisle on 17th September.
UPDATE
Dan Walker has revealed that he now has an INVITATION to the wedding – from none other than the mother of the bride.
He has to go now right?