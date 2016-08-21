Oh, and of course the Closing Ceremony also rounds everything off tonight. See the bottom of the page for a guide to every single gold up for grabs today, plus our Star To Watch, Tsegai Tewelde, an Eritrean runner representing Britain. And take a look at the rest of our Olympics coverage here.

Athletics: Men’s Marathon

1:30pm BBC1

The marathon is always a fitting end to a Games, giving broadcasters a last chance to swoop through the host city’s beauty spots. Beginning and ending in the Sambadrome, venue for the Rio carnival, the course winds through the city centre before stretching out along Rio’s coastline. Computer chips in athletes’ trainers track times and locations for every athlete in the field. Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge missed the world record by just eight seconds in London earlier this year, and having won bronze at the 2004 Olympics and silver in 2008, he is out to complete the set. Team GB’s line-up comprises Tsegai Tewelde and the Hawkins brothers — Derek, 27, and Callum, 24, the latter the top-placed Briton at this year’s London Marathon, finishing eighth. James Gill

More like this

Gymnastics: Rhythmic All-around Final

3pm Red Button

The ribbon is one of four items of equipment that rhythmic gymnasts can choose from in Rio.The others are a hoop, a ball, and clubs. Routines are performed on the floor to music, and judges mark gymnasts on difficulty and execution. It’s one of two events in the Olympics that remains an exclusively female competition. The other is synchronised swimming. Craig Heap

Full Rio 2016 Olympics schedule

Boxing: Women’s and Men’s Finals

6pm, 7:15pm BBC1

Joseph Joyce is a qualified diving instructor, has a degree in fine art and also teaches art, so brace yourself for plenty of canvas puns. There’s nobody in the Super Heavyweight division he hasn’t beaten. Steve Bunce

Basketball: Men’s Gold Medal Match

7:45pm BBC4

Brit To Watch: Tsegai Tewelde

Athletics: Men's Marathon 1:30pm BBC1

Marathon runner Tsegai Tewelde arrived in Edinburgh when he was 17, seeking asylum from his native Eritrea. He still has a scar on his forehead from where a landmine exploded near him when he was eight. He will represent Team GB after reaching the qualifying time at the London Marathon — only the second one that he’d run.

GOLDS TODAY

Athletics Men's Marathon 1:30pm Basketball Men's 7:45pm Boxing Women's Middleweight 6pm, Men's Flyweight 6:15pm, Men's Light Welterweight 6:30pm, Men's Super Heavyweight 7:15pm Cycling Men's Cross Country 4:30pm Gymnastics Rhythmic Group All-around 3pm Handball Men's 6pm Volleyball Men's 5:15pm Wrestling Men's Freestyle -65kg 5:55pm, Men's Freestyle -97kg 6:45pm

Advertisement

Click the image to enlarge