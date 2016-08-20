See the bottom of the page for a guide to every single gold up for grabs today. And take a look at the rest of our Olympics coverage here.

Athletics: Women’s Triathlon

3pm BBC1

The sheer variety of disciplines is what makes the triathlon so tough. It’s relentless. Rio will be brilliant — it’s got a really rough sea swim and the bike course is hard and technical. I’d be really surprised if we didn’t come home with a couple of medals — but it’s unpredictable. Gwen Jorgensen of the USA has dominated recently — if she’s in the race, it’ll be hard to look beyond second and third place for the other girls. But GB’s Helen Jenkins is in phenomenal shape, Non Stanford is very talented and Vicky Holland is great, too. Annie Emmerson

Modern Pentathlon

4pm Red Button+/online

Modern pentathlon’s mentally and physically challenging events comprise swimming, fencing, horse riding, with a finale of running and shooting. The leader from the first three rounds starts first, with the rest released on a staggered start. The riding event is perhaps the trickiest. Competitors are randomly assigned horses, and rider and steed have just 20 minutes to bond before facing the showjumping course. And after all that, you must calm yourself down mid-run for shooting. The men’s event is today, following on from the women’s yesterday. Stephanie Cook

Boxing: Women’s Flyweight Final

6pm BBC1

Olympic champion Nicola Adams is in great form and I strongly fancy her to retain her Olympic title, something only one British boxer has ever done — middleweight Harry Mallin, way back in 1920 and 1924. Adams recently became world champion, the last remaining major title to elude her. It means she’s now reigning Olympic, world, Commonwealth and European champion. She won’t fear anyone. Steve Bunce

Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Final

8:30pm BBC1

Since the last Olympics, Tom Daley has moved from Plymouth to London, he’s found a new coach, and in May he won the European championships. I think he’s in a pretty good place physically and personally, so it’s likely we’ll see the best of him in Rio. In 2012, Daley’s diving was the fifth highest-viewed event we had at the Games. He unites a whole cross-section of people. Bob Ballard

Athletics: Women’s High Jump Final

12:30am BBC1

She once rivalled Katarina Johnson-Thompson as the next bright young thing in British heptathlon, but in Rio 2016 Morgan Lake has cut down to one rather than seven disciplines. The 19-year-old is Britain’s only athlete in the women’s high jump, an event that will be wide open following Russia’s Olympic ban. Both gold and bronze were won by Russian athletes in London 2012 — gold medal winner Anna Chicherova has since been provisionally suspended after retested samples from 2008 came back positive. James Gill

Athletics: Men’s Javelin Final

12:55am BBC1

The javelin is so different from when I was competing. There were very few African throwers then — Justin Arop of Uganda was one. When I threw against him in India, he threw in bare feet. I lent him my spikes, thinking he’d improve; he put them on and fell flat on his face. He gave them back to me as if I’d sabotaged him. Now, Kenya’s Julius Yego is the world and Commonwealth champion; he’s thrown the best throw since 2006 with 92.72m. Steve Backley

Athletics: Men’s 5000m

1:30am BBC1

No one can doubt how hard Mo Farah is prepared to work to try to make history. He has to run 25 laps for the 10,000m, two races of 12-and-a-half laps for the 5,000m. By the time he finishes tonight’s final he will have run 50 times round that track — I just hope it brings him back at least one gold medal. He’s learnt to win. He’s beaten them all — Kenyans, Ethiopians — on the big occasions. He has more gold medals from major championships than any other British athlete. If I was a betting man, which I am, I’d have a fiver on Mo. Brendan Foster

GOLDS TODAY

