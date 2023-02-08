No player has recorded more Super Bowl victories than Brady during his stunning career – not a bad tagline for the 199th pick of the NFL Draft in 2000.

Tom Brady is the undisputed king of the Super Bowl. If you've witnessed Brady in the greatest show on turf, you've witnessed greatness.

The collective 32 NFL teams passed on Brady 198 times combined before he landed a spot on the New England Patriots' roster. The rest is history.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Tom Brady's Super Bowl heroics throughout his glittering career.

Tom Brady Super Bowl wins

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowl titles during his 22-year career, that's more championships than any player in history, even if we include the NFL Championship which pre-dated the Super Bowl.

Brady appeared in 10 Super Bowls throughout his career, winning seven of them and being crowned Super Bowl MVP on five occasions.

He earned his first triumph with the Patriots in 2001 before following up with titles in 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Brady left the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and, you guessed it, lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy a seventh time at the first attempt with his new team.

After a brief retirement in 2022, Brady returned for a final season with the Bucs. He announced in February 2023 that he was retiring "for good". His benchmark has been set.

Many of the iconic 1960s Green Bay Packers team won five titles with the team, including the NFL Championship and first couple of Super Bowl games.

Three members of that team, Fuzzy Thurston, Forrest Gregg and Herb Adderley, also picked up a title each with other teams, taking their totals to six.

In the Super Bowl era, only one player other than Brady has managed five Super Bowl titles. Charles Haley won Super Bowls XXIII and XXIV with the San Francisco 49ers in the late 1980s before triumphing three times with the Dallas Cowboys in the 90s.

A number of Pittsburgh Steelers players lifted the trophy four times in the 70s, while many of Brady's teammates, such as Rob Gronkowski and kicker Adam Vinatieri, earned four Super Bowl titles throughout the span of their careers, including an extra title or two with other teams.

