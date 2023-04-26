The NFL Draft is one of the highlights on the US sporting calendar.

Advertisement

An odd ritual to British appetites, the Draft is designed to balance out the NFL by allowing the worst teams from the last season to have first pick of the best college players ready to turn professional.

Hundreds of young candidates have been carefully analysed for months and finally teams will show their hand, cast their judgements and select a fresh stable of youngsters to their ranks.

As mentioned, the Draft order is based on the lowest-ranked teams from the last season, working down to the most successful teams.

However, teams are able to trade their picks among each other. Quarterbacks are the most valuable commodity and are traditionally the most coveted players in the Draft, even though not all teams need a fresh one.

In this Draft, the Chicago Bears are committed to their current QB Justin Fields and knew they could extract extra value from their first pick.

The Bears traded the overall No.1 pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No.9 pick, plus another first round pick in 2024, extra second round picks in 2023 and 2025, and wide receiver DJ Moore.

A number of trades have already shuffled the Draft order in 2023, so we round up how the land lies ahead of the event itself.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details.

NFL Draft order 2023

Round 1

  1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
  6. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Los Angeles Rams
  6. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Tennessee Titans
  11. Cleveland Browns
  12. New York Jets
  13. Atlanta Falcons
  14. Green Bay Packers
  15. New England Patriots
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. Pittsburgh Steelers
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Miami Dolphins
  21. Seattle Seahawks
  22. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)
  23. Los Angeles Chargers
  24. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars
  26. New York Giants
  27. Dallas Cowboys
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Cincinnati Bengals
  30. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)
  31. Philadelphia Eagles
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)
  5. Denver Broncos
  6. Los Angeles Rams
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. New Orleans Saints
  9. Tennessee Titans
  10. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
  11. New York Jets
  12. Atlanta Falcons
  13. New England Patriots (from Carolina)
  14. Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami)
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Indianapolis Colts (Washington Commanders)
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Baltimore Ravens
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars
  26. New York Giants
  27. Dallas Cowboys
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Cincinnati Bengals
  30. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
  31. Philadelphia Eagles
  32. Kansas City Chiefs
  33. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
  34. Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)
  35. Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection)
  36. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
  37. New York Giants from Kansas City Chiefs (Special Compensatory Selection)
  38. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
  39. San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. New England Patriots (from LA Rams)
  6. Denver Broncos
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)
  9. Cleveland Browns
  10. New York Jets
  11. Atlanta Falcons
  12. Carolina Panthers
  13. New Orleans Saints
  14. Green Bay Packers
  15. New England Patriots
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
  18. Pittsburgh Steelers
  19. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay)
  20. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)
  21. Seattle Seahawks
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Los Angeles Chargers
  24. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars
  26. New York Giants
  27. Dallas Cowboys
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Cincinnati Bengals
  30. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
  31. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)
  32. Kansas City Chiefs
  33. New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Buffalo Bills (from Arizona)
  3. Indianapolis Colts
  4. Denver Broncos
  5. Cleveland Browns (from LA Rams)
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. Cleveland Browns
  8. New York Jets
  9. Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta)
  10. Carolina Panthers
  11. New Orleans Saints
  12. Tennessee Titans
  13. Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore)
  14. Green Bay Packers
  15. Washington Commanders
  16. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  19. Seattle Seahawks
  20. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville)
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo)
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. San Francisco 49ers
  30. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
  33. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
  34. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
  35. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
  36. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
  37. New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
  38. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
  39. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
  40. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
  41. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
  42. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami)
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis)
  5. Los Angeles Rams
  6. Detroit Lions (from Denver)
  7. New England Patriots (from Las Vegas)
  8. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NY Jets)
  9. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta)
  10. New England Patriots (from Carolina)
  11. Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
  12. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee)
  13. Cleveland Browns
  14. Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay)
  15. New England Patriots
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Miami Dolphins
  21. Seattle Seahawks
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Los Angeles Chargers
  24. Houston Texans (from Minnesota)
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars
  26. Houston Texans (from NY Giants)
  27. Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Cincinnati Bengals
  30. New York Jets (from San Francisco through Houston)
  31. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia)
  32. New York Giants (from Kansas City)
  33. New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
  34. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
  35. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
  36. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
  37. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
  38. Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)
  39. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
  40. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston through Minnesota)
  3. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)
  6. Los Angeles Rams
  7. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina)
  10. New Orleans Saints
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Cleveland Browns
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from NY Jets)
  14. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit through LA Rams)
  19. Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay)
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. New York Giants (from Baltimore)
  24. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota through Denver)
  25. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville)
  26. New York Giants
  27. Dallas Cowboys
  28. Atlanta Falcons (from Buffalo)
  29. Cincinnati Bengals
  30. San Francisco 49ers
  31. Philadelphia Eagles
  32. Kansas City Chiefs
  33. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
  34. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
  35. Tampa Bay Buccaneers(Compensatory Selection)
  36. San Francisco 49rs (Compensatory Selection)
  37. New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
  38. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
  39. Green Bay Packers(Compensatory Selection)
  40. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
  41. Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)
  42. Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement