An odd ritual to British appetites, the Draft is designed to balance out the NFL by allowing the worst teams from the last season to have first pick of the best college players ready to turn professional.

The NFL Draft is one of the highlights on the US sporting calendar.

Hundreds of young candidates have been carefully analysed for months and finally teams will show their hand, cast their judgements and select a fresh stable of youngsters to their ranks.

As mentioned, the Draft order is based on the lowest-ranked teams from the last season, working down to the most successful teams.

However, teams are able to trade their picks among each other. Quarterbacks are the most valuable commodity and are traditionally the most coveted players in the Draft, even though not all teams need a fresh one.

In this Draft, the Chicago Bears are committed to their current QB Justin Fields and knew they could extract extra value from their first pick.

The Bears traded the overall No.1 pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No.9 pick, plus another first round pick in 2024, extra second round picks in 2023 and 2025, and wide receiver DJ Moore.

A number of trades have already shuffled the Draft order in 2023, so we round up how the land lies ahead of the event itself.

NFL Draft order 2023

Round 1

Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) Detroit Lions (from LA Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears (from Carolina) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from Cleveland) New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2

Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) Las Vegas Raiders Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Jets Atlanta Falcons Green Bay Packers New England Patriots Washington Commanders Detroit Lions Pittsburgh Steelers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Miami Dolphins Seattle Seahawks Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) Los Angeles Chargers Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis) Denver Broncos Los Angeles Rams Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from Cleveland) New York Jets Atlanta Falcons New England Patriots (from Carolina) Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami) Green Bay Packers Indianapolis Colts (Washington Commanders) Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) New York Giants from Kansas City Chiefs (Special Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts New England Patriots (from LA Rams) Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee) Cleveland Browns New York Jets Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers New England Patriots Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit) Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami) Seattle Seahawks Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota) Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia) Kansas City Chiefs New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

Chicago Bears Buffalo Bills (from Arizona) Indianapolis Colts Denver Broncos Cleveland Browns (from LA Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns New York Jets Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta) Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore) Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh) Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers (from Miami) Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville) New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo) Cincinnati Bengals San Francisco 49ers New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia) Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection) New York Giants (Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis) Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions (from Denver) New England Patriots (from Las Vegas) Jacksonville Jaguars (from NY Jets) Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta) New England Patriots (from Carolina) Houston Texans (from New Orleans) Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee) Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay) New England Patriots Washington Commanders Detroit Lions Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Miami Dolphins Seattle Seahawks Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Houston Texans (from Minnesota) Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans (from NY Giants) Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas) Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New York Jets (from San Francisco through Houston) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia) New York Giants (from Kansas City) New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection) Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

Chicago Bears Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston through Minnesota) Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona) Indianapolis Colts San Francisco 49ers (from Denver) Los Angeles Rams Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas) Atlanta Falcons Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina) New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from NY Jets) Las Vegas Raiders (from New England) Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers (from Detroit through LA Rams) Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay) Seattle Seahawks Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants (from Baltimore) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota through Denver) Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville) New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Atlanta Falcons (from Buffalo) Cincinnati Bengals San Francisco 49ers Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection) Tampa Bay Buccaneers(Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49rs (Compensatory Selection) New York Giants (Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) Green Bay Packers(Compensatory Selection) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection) Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection) Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

