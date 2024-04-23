When is the NFL Draft 2024? UK time, date and schedule
Your complete guide to when the NFL Draft 2024 goes ahead in UK time.
Welcome to the United States of America, where absolutely anything can be transformed into a glitzy ceremony, a nation-gripping spectacle, the talk of millions around the world.
The NFL Draft is, in the eyes of many, as captivating as the sport itself, as the 32 professional teams barter for the best and brightest of the college football stable.
A whopping 256 players will be drafted over three days before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the 257th and final selection, affectionately awarded the title of Mr Irrelevant.
To non-American eyes, the Draft is a unique process, as cameras are set up in living rooms across the land capturing the moments players receive the nod, while the picks will be announced by a series of former players, legends and fans in front of a live audience set to descend on Detroit.
When is the NFL Draft 2024?
The NFL Draft 2024 takes place each evening from Thursday 25th April 2024 until Saturday 27th April 2024.
However, the first pick will not be made until the early hours of Friday 26th April 2024 in UK time.
What time is the NFL Draft in the UK?
The NFL Draft first round begins at 1am UK time in the early hours of Friday morning.
The second and third rounds will begin at midnight on Friday and 5pm on Saturday and run into the small hours.
NFL Draft 2024 schedule
All UK time.
Thursday 25th April
Round 1 – 1am (Friday morning) (Sky Sports Action)
Friday 26th April
Round 2 – midnight (Sky Sports Action)
Saturday 27th April
Round 3 – 5pm (Sky Sports Action)
Each round of the NFL Draft will be preceded by full live build-up shows to be broadcast on Sky Sports Action.
