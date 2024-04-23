A whopping 256 players will be drafted over three days before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the 257th and final selection, affectionately awarded the title of Mr Irrelevant.

To non-American eyes, the Draft is a unique process, as cameras are set up in living rooms across the land capturing the moments players receive the nod, while the picks will be announced by a series of former players, legends and fans in front of a live audience set to descend on Detroit.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when the NFL Draft will go ahead in 2024.

More like this

When is the NFL Draft 2024?

The NFL Draft 2024 takes place each evening from Thursday 25th April 2024 until Saturday 27th April 2024.

However, the first pick will not be made until the early hours of Friday 26th April 2024 in UK time.

What time is the NFL Draft in the UK?

The NFL Draft first round begins at 1am UK time in the early hours of Friday morning.

The second and third rounds will begin at midnight on Friday and 5pm on Saturday and run into the small hours.

NFL Draft 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 25th April

Round 1 – 1am (Friday morning) (Sky Sports Action)

Friday 26th April

Round 2 – midnight (Sky Sports Action)

Saturday 27th April

Round 3 – 5pm (Sky Sports Action)

Each round of the NFL Draft will be preceded by full live build-up shows to be broadcast on Sky Sports Action.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.