The 32 professional franchises across the NFL are each assigned a number of NFL Draft picks to select the best and brightest for their rosters ahead of the 2023 season.

The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on TV in the UK this week as the best college football players discover which professional teams are prepared to push their chips in to snap them up.

Teams who finished last season with the worst records are handed priority positions to select first, as the NFL bids to rebalance itself every year.

Reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will pick last in the first round, with seven rounds of selections to take place and all kinds of wheeling and dealing, trading and shenanigans to occur throughout the process.

The NFL Draft is always a momentous event and for those able to stay up late, you won't be disappointed if you tune in to watch the drama unfold.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the NFL Draft 2023 in the UK.

When is the NFL Draft 2023?

The NFL Draft 2023 takes place each evening from Thursday 27th April 2023 until Saturday 29th April 2023.

The first round begins at 1am UK time in the early hours of Friday morning, while the second and third rounds will begin at midnight on Friday and 5pm on Saturday.

How to watch NFL Draft on TV and live stream in UK

The NFL Draft will be shown live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.

Coverage will start at 8pm on Thursday 27th April 2023 with a full build-up show ahead of each round.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Draft via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Draft with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

NFL Draft 2023 TV schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 27th April

NFL Draft Kickoff Day 1 – 8pm

NFL Draft Preview Show – 9pm

Friday 28th April

Round 1 – 1am (Sky Sports Action)

NFL Draft Kickoff Day 2 – 10pm

Round 2 – midnight (Sky Sports Action)

Saturday 29th April

NFL Draft Kickoff Day 3 – 3pm

Round 3 – 5pm (Sky Sports Action)

