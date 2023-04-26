Hundreds of the finest college football players around will hope to be snapped up to the professional league by one of the 32 franchises across the US.

The NFL Draft is fast approaching, an event that effectively signals the start of the new season.

Excitement has hit fever pitch with mock drafts being furiously assembled, tweaked, overhauled and rubbished.

It's an event that causes great intrigue in the UK due to the fact that the format rarely ever features in British sport, but it is one of the hottest nights in the US calendar.

It may be a late night for UK fans, but watching the first few picks fall into their new teams is always a fascinating spectacle, especially this year with several quarterbacks in the mix to be No.1 overall.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when the NFL Draft will go ahead in 2023.

When is the NFL Draft 2023?

The NFL Draft 2023 takes place each evening from Thursday 27th April 2023 until Saturday 29th April 2023.

However, the first pick will not be made until the early hours of Friday 28th April 2023 in UK time.

What time is the NFL Draft in the UK?

The NFL Draft first round begins at 1am UK time in the early hours of Friday morning.

The second and third rounds will begin at midnight on Friday and 5pm on Saturday and run into the small hours.

NFL Draft 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Friday 28th April

Round 1 – 1am (Sky Sports Action)

Round 2 – midnight (Sky Sports Action)

Saturday 29th April

Round 3 – 5pm (Sky Sports Action)

Each round of the NFL Draft will be preceded by full live build-up shows to be broadcast on Sky Sports Action.

