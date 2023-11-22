Green Bay Packers are also no stranger to Thanksgiving encounters with 36 occasions to their name, while Lions v Packers is the most played game on the day itself.

These two sides have played one another 22 times on Thanksgiving, with the Lions boasting a 12-8 winning record plus one tie game.

While the Lions fans have grown accustomed to losing on 'Turkey Day' – they have lost every Thanksgiving game since 2016 – they enter this one as hot favourites.

They boast a superb 8-2 winning record in 2023 as they lead the NFC North with the second best record in the entire NFC, while the Packers have struggled in the post-Aaron Rodgers world with a 4-6 record so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers on TV and online.

Read more: Best NFL players in the league | Best NFL players of all time

Special offer: NFL Game Pass on DAZN You can watch all three NFL Thanksgiving games, plus the full Week 12 schedule, including Black Friday and Sunday games for just £0.99 on NFL Game Pass via DAZN. Watch 14 games live on NFL Game Pass with this special offer for a Weekly Pro pass for £0.99 – usually £14.99. Catch the rest of the NFL season with a Season Pro pass for just £49.99 (three instalments of £16) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

When is Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers?

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers will take place on Thursday 23rd November 2023.

Check out our live NFL on TV guide for more times and information.

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers UK time

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers will start at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers on?

You can watch the game live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN with a special offer for a Weekly Pro pass for just £0.99.

The deal means you can watch all three NFL Thanksgiving games, plus the full slate of Week 12 games*. You can also sign up for a Season Pro pass to watch the rest of the campaign for just £49.99.

The game is also live on Sky Sports NFL. You can add the Sky Sports NFL channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

*subject to blackout rules, two Week 12 games will not be shown on NFL Game Pass

How to live stream Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers online

NFL Game Pass on DAZN can be watched live on TV or online via a range of devices.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.