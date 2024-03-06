O'Malley is hot property in UFC, though Vera is a man with plenty of know-how when it comes to putting him on the canvas.

Vera toppled O'Malley in 2020, but the latter will be determined to make amends in this rematch showdown.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 299, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

More like this

What is the UFC 299 start time?

UFC 299 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 10th March 2024.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 299 on TV and live stream

UFC 299 will be shown on TNT Sports 2 from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a TNT Sports monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 299 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 299 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 299 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 299 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports 2 from 3am

Bantamweight – Sean O'Malley (c) v Marlon Vera

Lightweight – Dustin Poirier v Benoît Saint Denis

Welterweight – Kevin Holland v Michael Page

Welterweight – Gilbert Burns v Jack Della Maddalena

Bantamweight – Petr Yan v Song Yadong

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports 2 from 1am

Heavyweight – Curtis Blaydes v Jailton Almeida

Women's Flyweight – Katlyn Cerminara v Maycee Barber

Lightweight – Mateusz Gamrot v Rafael dos Anjos

Bantamweight – Pedro Munhoz v Kyler Phillips

Early preliminary card – not live on UK TV

Light Heavyweight – Ion Cuțelaba v Philipe Lins

Middleweight – Michel Pereira v Michał Oleksiejczuk

Heavyweight – Robelis Despaigne v Josh Parisian

Flyweight – CJ Vergara v Assu Almabayev

Women's Flyweight – Joanne Wood v Maryna Moroz

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.