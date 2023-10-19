Makhachev was expected to face Charles Oliveira in a title battle at UFC 294, but an injury to Oliveira has seen Volkanovski step up to fill the void.

Their previous encounter went the distance - all five rounds - with Makhachev coming out on top via unanimous decision.

Volkanovski is the current No.2 in the pound-for-pound rankings, one notch ahead of Makhachev, while former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is also on the fight card this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 294 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 294 start time?

UFC 294 TV coverage will start at 5pm UK time on Saturday 21st October 2023.

The main card is expected to start around 7pm UK time.

UFC 294 on TV and live stream

UFC 294 will be shown on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a TNT Sports monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 294 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 294 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 294 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 294 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm

Islam Makhachev (c) v Alexander Volkanovski – Lightweight

Kamaru Usman v Khamzat Chimaev – Middleweight

Magomed Ankalaev v Johnny Walker – Light Heavyweight

Ikram Aliskerov v Warlley Alves – Middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov v Muin Gafurov – Bantamweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm

Tim Elliott v Muhammad Mokaev – Flyweight

Mohammad Yahya v Trevor Peek – Lightweight

Javid Basharat v Victor Henry – Bantamweight

Abu Azaitar v Sedriques Dumas – Middleweight

Mike Breeden v Anshul Jubli – Lightweight

Nathaniel Wood v Muhammad Naimov – Featherweight

Victoria Dudakova v Jinh Yu Frey – Women's Strawweight

Sharabutdin Magomedov v Bruno Silva – Middleweight

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.