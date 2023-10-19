UFC 294 on TV: Makhachev v Volkanovski 2 UK time, live stream, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 294 including start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
UFC 294 boasts some of the biggest names in the game taking to the Octagon this weekend.
Islam Makhachev will put his lightweight title on the line against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the second time in 2023.
Makhachev was expected to face Charles Oliveira in a title battle at UFC 294, but an injury to Oliveira has seen Volkanovski step up to fill the void.
Their previous encounter went the distance - all five rounds - with Makhachev coming out on top via unanimous decision.
Volkanovski is the current No.2 in the pound-for-pound rankings, one notch ahead of Makhachev, while former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is also on the fight card this weekend.
RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 294 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.
What is the UFC 294 start time?
UFC 294 TV coverage will start at 5pm UK time on Saturday 21st October 2023.
The main card is expected to start around 7pm UK time.
UFC 294 on TV and live stream
UFC 294 will be shown on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also tune in with a TNT Sports monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Watch UFC 294 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. UFC 294 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 294 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 294 fight card
Main card – on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm
- Islam Makhachev (c) v Alexander Volkanovski – Lightweight
- Kamaru Usman v Khamzat Chimaev – Middleweight
- Magomed Ankalaev v Johnny Walker – Light Heavyweight
- Ikram Aliskerov v Warlley Alves – Middleweight
- Said Nurmagomedov v Muin Gafurov – Bantamweight
Preliminary card – on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm
- Tim Elliott v Muhammad Mokaev – Flyweight
- Mohammad Yahya v Trevor Peek – Lightweight
- Javid Basharat v Victor Henry – Bantamweight
- Abu Azaitar v Sedriques Dumas – Middleweight
- Mike Breeden v Anshul Jubli – Lightweight
- Nathaniel Wood v Muhammad Naimov – Featherweight
- Victoria Dudakova v Jinh Yu Frey – Women's Strawweight
- Sharabutdin Magomedov v Bruno Silva – Middleweight
