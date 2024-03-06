Serial winner Paul Townend has won the Gold Cup in three of the last five occasions, most recently in 2023 aboard Galopin Des Champs.

The jockey, in tandem with trainer Willie Mullins, lost out to Henry de Bromhead's rising stars Jack Kennedy and Rachael Blackmore riding Minella Indo and A Plus Tard in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Excitement is already rising ahead of the 2024 instalment of the great race, with all three recent champion jockeys in contention once more.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Cheltenham Gold Cup 2024.

When is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup takes place on Friday 15th March 2024.

Gold Cup Day is the traditional final day of the Cheltenham Festival, and 2024 is no exception.

What time is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup will begin at 3:30pm on Friday.

It is the central race of the day with three rides either side of it on the schedule.

How to watch Cheltenham Gold Cup on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV1 every day between 1pm and 4:30pm.

Live stream Cheltenham Gold Cup online

You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The last two races of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.

Cheltenham Gold Cup odds

