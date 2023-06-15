The US Open has more on the line than ever before. The obvious prestige of winning one of golf's finest tournaments is on the line, but bragging rights in a turbulent PGA-LIV split camp and a mega prize money pot will offer even greater incentives.

Prize money for a number of tournaments has been lifted due to increased opportunities for players with LIV Golf on the scene. The US Open will be no exception.

For context, the Players Championship ramped up its prize total from $20 million to $25 million from 2022 to 2023 to make it the most lucrative tournament on the calendar.

This year, the US Open will witness a rise from $17.5 million to a record $20 million for this event, with the winner set to pick up a cool $3.6m for his efforts at the Los Angeles Country Club.

There will be plenty of opportunities for players across the field to earn a sizeable payday, but for those who wrestle at the top of the pack, it could be a highly profitable week in California.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the US Open prize money in 2023.

When is US Open?

The US Open 2023 will begin on Thursday 15th June 2023 and run until Sunday 18th June 2023.

US Open prize money 2023

Amounts in US dollars (USD)

There is a total prize money purse of $20 million to be split between the field at the US Open in 2023.

  1. $3,600,000
  2. $2,180,000
  3. $1,380,000
  4. $980,000
  5. $820,000
  6. $725,000
  7. $675,000
  8. $625,000
  9. $585,000
  10. $545,000
  11. $505,000
  12. $465,000
  13. $425,000
  14. $385,000
  15. $365,000
  16. $345,000
  17. $325,000
  18. $305,000
  19. $285,000
  20. $265,000
  21. $245,000
  22. $225,000
  23. $209,000
  24. $193,000
  25. $177,000
  26. $161,000
  27. $155,000
  28. $149,000
  29. $143,000
  30. $137,000
  31. $131,000
  32. $125,000
  33. $119,000
  34. $114,000
  35. $109,000
  36. $104,000
  37. $99,000
  38. $95,000
  39. $91,000
  40. $87,000
  41. $83,000
  42. $79,000
  43. $75,000
  44. $71,000
  45. $67,000
  46. $63,000
  47. $59,000
  48. $55,800
  49. $53,000
  50. $51,400
  51. $50,200
  52. $49,000
  53. $48,200
  54. $47,400
  55. $47,000
  56. $46,600
  57. $46,200
  58. $45,800
  59. $45,400
  60. $45,000

How to watch US Open golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week with highlights reels running throughout the days and prior to live action.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

