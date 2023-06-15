Prize money for a number of tournaments has been lifted due to increased opportunities for players with LIV Golf on the scene. The US Open will be no exception.

The US Open has more on the line than ever before. The obvious prestige of winning one of golf's finest tournaments is on the line, but bragging rights in a turbulent PGA-LIV split camp and a mega prize money pot will offer even greater incentives.

For context, the Players Championship ramped up its prize total from $20 million to $25 million from 2022 to 2023 to make it the most lucrative tournament on the calendar.

This year, the US Open will witness a rise from $17.5 million to a record $20 million for this event, with the winner set to pick up a cool $3.6m for his efforts at the Los Angeles Country Club.

There will be plenty of opportunities for players across the field to earn a sizeable payday, but for those who wrestle at the top of the pack, it could be a highly profitable week in California.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the US Open prize money in 2023.

When is US Open?

The US Open 2023 will begin on Thursday 15th June 2023 and run until Sunday 18th June 2023.

US Open prize money 2023

Amounts in US dollars (USD)

There is a total prize money purse of $20 million to be split between the field at the US Open in 2023.

$3,600,000 $2,180,000 $1,380,000 $980,000 $820,000 $725,000 $675,000 $625,000 $585,000 $545,000 $505,000 $465,000 $425,000 $385,000 $365,000 $345,000 $325,000 $305,000 $285,000 $265,000 $245,000 $225,000 $209,000 $193,000 $177,000 $161,000 $155,000 $149,000 $143,000 $137,000 $131,000 $125,000 $119,000 $114,000 $109,000 $104,000 $99,000 $95,000 $91,000 $87,000 $83,000 $79,000 $75,000 $71,000 $67,000 $63,000 $59,000 $55,800 $53,000 $51,400 $50,200 $49,000 $48,200 $47,400 $47,000 $46,600 $46,200 $45,800 $45,400 $45,000

How to watch US Open golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week with highlights reels running throughout the days and prior to live action.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

