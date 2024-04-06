Total prize purses have generally risen across the board in recent times to stem the flow of supreme golf stars leaving for Saudi Arabian riches, and The Masters is no exception.

The tournament received a 20 per cent year-on-year boost going into 2023, and that figure is likely to hold firm in 2024 as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and co prepare to welcome a cluster of LIV Golf stars back to the fold for this one.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about The Masters 2024 prize money pot.

How much is The Masters golf 2024 prize money?

The Masters will offer another big prize fund in 2024.

Specific amounts are yet to be firmed up, but prize money totals are expected to fall in line with the 2023 edition.

We will update the totals below once the figures are confirmed.

1st: $3,240,000 (TBC)

2nd: $1,944,000 (TBC)

3rd: $1,224,000 (TBC)

4th: $864,000 (TBC)

5th: $720,000 (TBC)

TOTAL: $18,000,000 (TBC)

When is The Masters 2024?

The Masters 2024 will take place from Thursday 11th April 2024 until Sunday 14th April 2024.

How to watch The Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Masters 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

