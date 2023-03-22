The lush fairways, the swaying pines, Amen Corner and that majestic final climb up the hill at the 18th, The Masters is a breathtaking spectacle and 2023 will be inevitably prove to be no exception.

The Masters golf is one of the highlights of the sporting world – and Augusta National is almost ready for us to return.

Golf continues to rumble with the sound of a raging civil war and LIV Golf players will indeed be in attendance at Augusta, adding a dash of extra spice to the pot.

Scottie Scheffler triumphed last year and will return to defend his title, but as always the pack will be tight.

Jon Rahm continues to rank among the favourites for any given tournament, while Rory McIlroy will be determined to break his well-documented drought of major tournament wins that stretches back to 2014, though he did finish second in 2022.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for The Masters 2023.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is The Masters 2023?

The Masters 2023 will begin on Thursday 6th April and run until Sunday 9th April.

This is the typical slot the tournament is held in each year and, as always, The Masters will be held at Augusta National, Georgia, USA.

The Masters 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 6th April

From 7:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Friday 7th April

From 7:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Saturday 8th April

From 7:30pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 8pm on Main Event

Sunday 9th April

From 6:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.