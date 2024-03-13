Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler enters the competition in fine form after demolishing the competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week.

The world No.1 won at Bay Hill with a five-stroke gap between himself and runner-up Wyndham Clark.

A host of superstars will take to the field this week in a bid to carve out a large slice of the pie when it comes to prize money and glory at TPC Sawgrass.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Players Championship 2024 prize money pot.

Players Championship 2024 prize money

The Players Championship 2024 will offer a bigger prize money total

Here is the lowdown on the top five prize money totals on offer during the tournament:

1st: $4,500,000

2nd: $2,725,000

3rd: $1,725,000

4th: $1,225,000

5th: $1,025,000

TOTAL: $25,000,000

When is the Players Championship 2024?

The Players Championship 2024 will take place from Thursday 14th March 2024 until Sunday 17th March 2024.

How to watch Players Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of Players Championship 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

