Jon Rahm secured The Masters title in April and looks set to be the man to beat at Oak Hill in New York, but Scottie Scheffler and the regular pack of stars will hope to make life difficult for the Spaniard.

The PGA Championship has rolled back around with a wildly unpredictable competition in store, with no clear favourite for the second major of the year.

Rory McIlroy's form has evaporated in 2023 with three consecutive missed cuts, including at the Players Championship and The Masters, before finishing 47th in his last outing at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Adding to the unpredictability, LIV Golf players will compete in the tournament, with Brooks Koepka among the top form players in the breakaway series and the most likely to claim the crown here.

Fans across the globe will be determined to catch as much of the action as possible, and UK fans will be treated to plenty of live coverage.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the PGA Championship, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

The PGA Championship 2023 will begin on Thursday 18th May and run until Sunday 21st May.

PGA Championship tee times 2023

Play begins from around 1pm UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out PGA Championship official website.

How to watch PGA Championship 2023 on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

PGA Championship schedule 2023

All UK time.

Thursday 18th May

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Friday 19th May

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Saturday 20th May

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 8pm on Main Event

Sunday 21st May

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 7pm on Main Event

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.