PGA Championship golf TV 2023: Schedule, how to watch, TV channel and live stream
Check out how to watch the PGA Championship golf tournament including TV and live stream details, plus a full schedule.
The PGA Championship has rolled back around with a wildly unpredictable competition in store, with no clear favourite for the second major of the year.
Jon Rahm secured The Masters title in April and looks set to be the man to beat at Oak Hill in New York, but Scottie Scheffler and the regular pack of stars will hope to make life difficult for the Spaniard.
Rory McIlroy's form has evaporated in 2023 with three consecutive missed cuts, including at the Players Championship and The Masters, before finishing 47th in his last outing at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Adding to the unpredictability, LIV Golf players will compete in the tournament, with Brooks Koepka among the top form players in the breakaway series and the most likely to claim the crown here.
Fans across the globe will be determined to catch as much of the action as possible, and UK fans will be treated to plenty of live coverage.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the PGA Championship, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.
When is the PGA Championship 2023?
The PGA Championship 2023 will begin on Thursday 18th May and run until Sunday 21st May.
PGA Championship tee times 2023
Play begins from around 1pm UK time on the opening two days of the competition.
You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.
For the full list of updated tee times, check out PGA Championship official website.
How to watch PGA Championship 2023 on TV and live stream
You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.
You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
PGA Championship schedule 2023
All UK time.
Thursday 18th May
From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event
Friday 19th May
From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event
Saturday 20th May
From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 8pm on Main Event
Sunday 21st May
From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 7pm on Main Event
