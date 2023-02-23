Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia are among just a selection of top tier names involved with the LIV Golf series in 2023 as the first event prepares to tee off in Mexico.

The LIV Golf tour is back for a second season with another all-star cast of former PGA Tour players set to play in the controversial breakaway series.

LIV Golf Mayakoba will get the season under way as players battle for a generous portion of the $25 million prize purse.

A number of golf superstars have quit the PGA Tour over the past year to sign up for the LIV Golf Series, which has been heavily criticised for its funding by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, the same Saudi government-linked fund that owns Premier League team Newcastle United.

Golf is engulfed in a civil war that looks set to rumble on throughout 2023. Fans around the world will continue to debate the merits and ethics of the tournament for months to come, but LIV Golf appears to be here to stay.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the LIV Golf 2023 series, including how to watch tournament events live and free.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is LIV Golf Mayakoba?

LIV Golf Mayakoba begin on Friday 24th February 2023 and run until Sunday 26th February 2023.

Play begins at 6:15pm UK time due to the event being held at El Camaleon Golf Course, Mayakoba, Mexico.

Golf fans will already note the shorter format of the game with the events only lasting three days each.

How to watch LIV Golf on TV and live stream

The only place you can watch the LIV Golf Invitational Series is through the tour's official channels.

You can tune into LIVGolf.com or check out their official YouTube channel and Facebook page to live stream the events.

Right now, no UK broadcasters have picked up the event, so your only method of tuning in will be via the LIV Golf Series' own channels.

This means no terrestrial TV channels will show the action, but you will be able to live stream the golf via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops which can then be streamed to your TV using a media player device such as Chromecast.

LIV Golf schedule 2023

24-26th February

LIV Golf Mayakoba (El Camaleon)

17-19th March

LIV Golf Tucson (The Gallery)

31st March-2nd April

LIV Golf Orlando (Orange County)

21st-23rd April

LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange)

28-30th April

LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa)

12-14th May

LIV Golf Tulsa (Cedar Ridge)

26-28th May

LIV Golf DC (Trump National)

30th June - 2nd July

LIV Golf Spain (Valderrama)

7-9th July

LIV Golf London (Centurion Club)

4-6th August

LIV Golf Greenbrier (The Old White)

11-13th August

LIV Golf Bedminster (Trump National)

22nd-24th September

LIV Golf Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms)

20th-22nd October

LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral)

3rd-5th November

LIV Golf Team Championship (Royal Greens)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.