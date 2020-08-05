Now we're looking at six races on three track layouts in nine days. Yes, six races in nine days. Berlin is the location for the carnage, and you can watch it all for free on BBC.

Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne became the first driver to win multiple titles in 2019 after recording back-to-back championship wins.

However, he has struggled to find a rhythm in 2020 so far, while Antonio Felix da Costa and Mitch Evans appear to be the men to beat right now.

British duo Sam Bird and Alex Sims triumphed in the opening two races while Maximilian Gunther, Evans and Felix da Costa have also stood on the top step this season.

Who will finish ahead of the rest in the Drivers' Standings at the end of the season?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula E season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

Formula E 2020 calendar

Practice and qualifying sessions also live on Formula E website, YouTube and Facebook. Additional broadcasters listed below.

Race 6: Berlin, Germany

Date: Wednesday 5th August 2020

Race 7: Berlin, Germany

Date: Thursday 6th August 2020

Race 8: Berlin, Germany

Date: Saturday 8th August 2020

Race 9: Berlin, Germany

Date: Sunday 9th August 2020

Race 10: Berlin, Germany

Date: Wednesday 12th August 2020

Race 11: Berlin, Germany

Date: Thursday 13th August 2020

How to watch Formula E on TV and live stream

BBC will broadcast every race live for free on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

Eurosport will show coverage of races on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Formula E results

Race 1: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)

Race 2: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)

Race 3: Santiago ePrix, Chile

Winner: MAX GUNTHER (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)

Race 4: Mexico City ePrix, Mexico

Winner: MITCH EVANS (Panasonic Jaguar Racing)

Race 5: Marrakesh ePrix, Morocco

Winner: ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA (DS Techeetah)

