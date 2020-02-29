The all-electric cars are equipped with 250kW of power with a top speed of 280km/h (174mph) and the with the cars being largely homogeneous, every slight advantage could prove vital.

How to vote in Formula E Fan Boost

You can vote in Fan Boost up until 15 minutes before the race begins.

To cast your vote, check out the Formula E official website.

More like this

Advertisement

You can vote once every day until midnight when the clock resets and you can go again.