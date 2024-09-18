What time is the Singapore Grand Prix 2024? F1 race weekend schedule
Your complete guide to the Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
It's all heating up across the Formula 1 grid as the season enters the final seven races of the campaign – and nothing is certain.
Max Verstappen will line up for the Singapore showdown with a lead of just 59 points over Lando Norris, whose McLaren team have leapfrogged Red Bull in the constructor standings.
The flying Dutchman will have observed a flash of papaya in his wing mirrors for some time now, and Norris is not backing down in his pursuit of an unlikely title.
- Watch Formula 1 live on Sky Sports | Big RT Interview with David "Crofty" Croft on taking a break, F1 sacrifices and commentary lessons
The British star has won two races in 2024 compared to Verstappen's seven, but his consistency in the top five has kept him in contention, in tandem with Red Bull's loss of momentum.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix 2024.
More like this
Check out more Formula 1 coverage: Watch F1 on TV | Listen to F1 on radio | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4
Singapore Grand Prix date
The Singapore Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 22nd September 2024.
Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.
Singapore Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 1pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Singapore Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 20th September
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 10:30am
Practice 2 – 2pm
Saturday 21st September
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 10:30am
Singapore Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 21st September
Live on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 2pm
Singapore Grand Prix race time
Sunday 22nd September
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 1pm
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV
The Singapore Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.
Live stream the Singapore Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.