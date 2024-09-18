The flying Dutchman will have observed a flash of papaya in his wing mirrors for some time now, and Norris is not backing down in his pursuit of an unlikely title.

The British star has won two races in 2024 compared to Verstappen's seven, but his consistency in the top five has kept him in contention, in tandem with Red Bull's loss of momentum.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix 2024.

The Singapore Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.

Singapore Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 1pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Singapore Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 20th September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 21st September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 10:30am

Singapore Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 21st September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 2pm

Singapore Grand Prix race time

Sunday 22nd September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 1pm

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV

The Singapore Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Singapore Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

