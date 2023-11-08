Las Vegas Grand Prix track: Circuit route and map
Prepare for the biggest spectacle in Formula 1 history.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is Formula 1's greatest endeavour, with an eye-watering level of investment required to make the streets ready to host a major motorsport spectacle.
Reports suggest F1 owners Liberty will spend over $400 million in the build-up to the inaugural Vegas race.
The company was required to purchase land for the pit and paddock, as well as the construction of permanent buildings on the site, while the cost of bringing the city to a standstill will also be enormous.
The race will forge a path through the heart of the city, but where exactly will it go?
Firstly, the circuit is 3.8 miles long with a total of 17 corners, and the Grand Prix will last 50 laps.
Lap times are anticipated around the 90-second mark, but this is a rough estimate based on the F1 2023 video game.
Turn 1 is a sharp left-hander that drifts left through Turn 2 before pulling right through Turns 3 and 4 and emptying out into a mid-length straight.
A 90-degree right Turn 5 leads to a section of slow corners between Turns 6-10, including a chicane. This is near the Sphere, a brand new, instantly recognisable, landmark destination for concerts and shows.
Turns 10-12 will snake towards the iconic Strip where drivers will tear down Las Vegas Boulevard in all its glory, bending slightly at the flat-out Turn 13 and blazing past famous hotels including the Venetian, Caesars Palace and the Bellagio.
Turns 14-16 will slow drivers down before the final straight and another flat-out Turn 17 prior to the chequered flag.
Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule
All UK time.
Friday 17th November
From 4am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 4:30am
Practice 2 – 8am
Saturday 18th November
From 4:15am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 2 – 4:30am
Qualifying – 8am
Sunday 19th November
From 4:30am on Sky Sports F1
Race – 6am
