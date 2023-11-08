The company was required to purchase land for the pit and paddock, as well as the construction of permanent buildings on the site, while the cost of bringing the city to a standstill will also be enormous.

The race will forge a path through the heart of the city, but where exactly will it go?

Firstly, the circuit is 3.8 miles long with a total of 17 corners, and the Grand Prix will last 50 laps.

Lap times are anticipated around the 90-second mark, but this is a rough estimate based on the F1 2023 video game.

Turn 1 is a sharp left-hander that drifts left through Turn 2 before pulling right through Turns 3 and 4 and emptying out into a mid-length straight.

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track. Formula 1

A 90-degree right Turn 5 leads to a section of slow corners between Turns 6-10, including a chicane. This is near the Sphere, a brand new, instantly recognisable, landmark destination for concerts and shows.

Turns 10-12 will snake towards the iconic Strip where drivers will tear down Las Vegas Boulevard in all its glory, bending slightly at the flat-out Turn 13 and blazing past famous hotels including the Venetian, Caesars Palace and the Bellagio.

Turns 14-16 will slow drivers down before the final straight and another flat-out Turn 17 prior to the chequered flag.

Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 17th November

From 4am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 4:30am

Practice 2 – 8am

Saturday 18th November

From 4:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 2 – 4:30am

Qualifying – 8am

Sunday 19th November

From 4:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6am

