Who is driving in F1 testing 2024 today? List of drivers and session times
The full round-up of drivers involved in F1 testing 2024 today.
All of your favourite F1 drivers return to the grid this week for Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.
Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris are among the superstar names back in the pits, as they seek to get valuable track time in their new machines.
Red Bull ace Verstappen will no doubt be eager to get out there as he attempts to wrangle his new RB20 car under control before the first race of the season
Plenty of attention will be fixed on Hamilton this week, as he enters his final pre-season testing programme with Mercedes ahead of a switch to Ferrari for the 2025 campaign.
Ferrari themselves face a big week as they seek to make progress and close the gap to Red Bull ahead of Hamilton's arrival, with Charles Leclerc and the outgoing Carlos Sainz in the SF-24 hotseat.
More like this
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the provisional line-up of drivers set to take part in F1 testing, and when they can be expected on track this week.
When is F1 testing 2024?
Formula 1 testing begins on Wednesday 21st February 2024 and runs for three days until Friday 23rd February 2024.
Morning sessions run from 7am until 11am UK time. Afternoon sessions run from 12pm until 4pm UK time.
Who is driving in F1 pre-season testing?
Day One
- Red Bull: Morning – Max Verstappen / Afternoon – Max Verstappen
- Mercedes: Morning – George Russell / Afternoon – George Russell
- Ferrari: Morning – Charles Leclerc / Afternoon – Carlos Sainz
- McLaren: Morning – Oscar Piastri / Afternoon – Lando Norris
- Aston Martin: Morning – Fernando Alonso / Afternoon – Lance Stroll
- Alpine: Morning – Esteban Ocon / Afternoon – Pierre Gasly
- Williams: Morning – Alex Albon / Afternoon – Logan Sargeant
- Visa Cash App RB: Morning – Yuki Tsunoda / Afternoon – Daniel Ricciardo
- Stake F1 Sauber: Morning – Valtteri Bottas / Afternoon – Zhou Guanyu
- Haas: Morning – Kevin Magnussen / Afternoon – Nico Hulkenberg
Day Two
- Red Bull: Morning – Sergio Pérez / Afternoon – Max Verstappen
- Mercedes: Morning – Lewis Hamilton / Afternoon – Lewis Hamilton
- Ferrari: TBC
- McLaren: Morning – Oscar Piastri / Afternoon – Lando Norris
- Aston Martin: TBC
- Alpine: Morning – Pierre Gasly / Afternoon – Esteban Ocon
- Williams: Morning – Logan Sargeant / Afternoon – Logan Sargeant
- Visa Cash App RB: TBC
- Stake F1 Sauber: Morning – Zhou Guanyu / Afternoon – Valtteri Bottas
- Haas: Morning – Nico Hulkenberg / Afternoon – Kevin Magnussen
Day Three
- Red Bull: Morning – Sergio Pérez / Afternoon – Sergio Pérez
- Mercedes: Morning – Lewis Hamilton / Afternoon – George Russell
- Ferrari: TBC
- McLaren: Morning – Lando Norris / Afternoon – Oscar Piastri
- Aston Martin: TBC
- Alpine: Morning – Esteban Ocon / Afternoon – Pierre Gasly
- Williams: Morning – Alex Albon / Afternoon – Alex Albon
- Visa Cash App RB: TBC
- Stake F1 Sauber: Morning – Valtteri Bottas / Afternoon – Zhou Guanyu
- Haas: Morning – Kevin Magnussen / Afternoon – Nico Hulkenberg
How to watch and live stream F1 testing 2024 in the UK
You can watch Formula 1 testing 2024 live on Sky Sports F1.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the action via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch testing via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.