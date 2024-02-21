Red Bull ace Verstappen will no doubt be eager to get out there as he attempts to wrangle his new RB20 car under control before the first race of the season

Plenty of attention will be fixed on Hamilton this week, as he enters his final pre-season testing programme with Mercedes ahead of a switch to Ferrari for the 2025 campaign.

Ferrari themselves face a big week as they seek to make progress and close the gap to Red Bull ahead of Hamilton's arrival, with Charles Leclerc and the outgoing Carlos Sainz in the SF-24 hotseat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the provisional line-up of drivers set to take part in F1 testing, and when they can be expected on track this week.

When is F1 testing 2024?

Formula 1 testing begins on Wednesday 21st February 2024 and runs for three days until Friday 23rd February 2024.

Morning sessions run from 7am until 11am UK time. Afternoon sessions run from 12pm until 4pm UK time.

Who is driving in F1 pre-season testing?

Day One

Red Bull: Morning – Max Verstappen / Afternoon – Max Verstappen

Mercedes: Morning – George Russell / Afternoon – George Russell

Ferrari: Morning – Charles Leclerc / Afternoon – Carlos Sainz

McLaren: Morning – Oscar Piastri / Afternoon – Lando Norris

Aston Martin: Morning – Fernando Alonso / Afternoon – Lance Stroll

Alpine: Morning – Esteban Ocon / Afternoon – Pierre Gasly

Williams: Morning – Alex Albon / Afternoon – Logan Sargeant

Visa Cash App RB: Morning – Yuki Tsunoda / Afternoon – Daniel Ricciardo

Stake F1 Sauber: Morning – Valtteri Bottas / Afternoon – Zhou Guanyu

Haas: Morning – Kevin Magnussen / Afternoon – Nico Hulkenberg

Day Two

Red Bull: Morning – Sergio Pérez / Afternoon – Max Verstappen

Mercedes: Morning – Lewis Hamilton / Afternoon – Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari: TBC

McLaren: Morning – Oscar Piastri / Afternoon – Lando Norris

Aston Martin: TBC

Alpine: Morning – Pierre Gasly / Afternoon – Esteban Ocon

Williams: Morning – Logan Sargeant / Afternoon – Logan Sargeant

Visa Cash App RB: TBC

Stake F1 Sauber: Morning – Zhou Guanyu / Afternoon – Valtteri Bottas

Haas: Morning – Nico Hulkenberg / Afternoon – Kevin Magnussen

Day Three

Red Bull: Morning – Sergio Pérez / Afternoon – Sergio Pérez

Mercedes: Morning – Lewis Hamilton / Afternoon – George Russell

Ferrari: TBC

McLaren: Morning – Lando Norris / Afternoon – Oscar Piastri

Aston Martin: TBC

Alpine: Morning – Esteban Ocon / Afternoon – Pierre Gasly

Williams: Morning – Alex Albon / Afternoon – Alex Albon

Visa Cash App RB: TBC

Stake F1 Sauber: Morning – Valtteri Bottas / Afternoon – Zhou Guanyu

Haas: Morning – Kevin Magnussen / Afternoon – Nico Hulkenberg

How to watch and live stream F1 testing 2024 in the UK

You can watch Formula 1 testing 2024 live on Sky Sports F1.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the action via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch testing via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

