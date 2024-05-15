Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 on TV: How to watch race, channel and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is shaping up to be a fascinating watch as Lando Norris and McLaren aim to take the fight to Red Bull against the odds.
Norris stormed through to win the Miami Grand Prix, his maiden victory in Formula 1, and will be determined to bring the same race pace to the party in Italy.
At the risk of dampening expectations of more close battles between Norris and Max Verstappen, Red Bull suggested the latter lacked his usual ferocious pace due to floor damage following a mid-race altercation with a curb and bollard.
Nevertheless, Norris demonstrated McLaren are a rising force in the 2024 season, and will be determined to clinch another podium finish following an expected jostle with Sergio Pérez and the Ferraris.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
When is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 19th May 2024.
The race begins at 2pm UK time.
How to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on TV
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
Live stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix schedule
All UK time.
Friday 17th May
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 12:30pm
Practice 2 – 4pm
Saturday 18th May
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 11:30am
Qualifying – 3pm
Sunday 19th May
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 2pm
