When is the Dutch Grand Prix 2024? F1 race time, qualifying and practice schedule

Drivers’ Championship leader Max Verstappen returns to Zandvoort for his home Grand Prix hoping to put an end to his four-race winless streak and extend the gap at the top of the leaderboard, which currently stands at 78 points, as he pushes for a fourth world title in a row.

The wait is over. Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix marks the return of the 2024 Formula 1 season after nearly a month away due to the summer break.

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc had been making up ground before the break, with Red Bull’s recent dominance seemingly over, but this track has been a happy hunting ground for Verstappen in the last few years, with the 26-year-old winning every Dutch Grand Prix since 2021.

In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull are out in front in pursuit of a hat-trick of titles with a 48-point lead over McLaren while Mercedes have closed the gap thanks to three wins in the last four races.

If the action before the summer break is anything to go by, the final 10 rounds of the 2024 Formula 1 season promise to be action-packed – starting in Zandvoort this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: Watch F1 on TV | Listen to F1 on radio | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

Dutch Grand Prix date

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 25th August 2024.

Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.

Dutch Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Dutch Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 23rd August

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 24th August

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 10:30am

Dutch Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 24th August

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 2pm

Dutch Grand Prix race time

Sunday 25th August

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on TV

The Dutch Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 1pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Dutch Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Advertisement MPU article

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.