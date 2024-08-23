Both McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc are closing in but it would take a remarkable turnaround for either driver to catch him over the next 10 rounds.

Things are tighter in the Constructors Championship. Red Bull have a 42-point advantage but McLaren and Mercedes are threatening to run them close – with the latter winning three of the last four races.

Verstappen is on a four-race winless run but will hope that the summer break and a home Grand Prix, which he has won every year since 2021, can help him get back on track.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Dutch Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Dutch Grand Prix?

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 25th August 2024.

The race begins at 2pm UK time.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on TV

The Dutch Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 1pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Dutch Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Dutch Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 23rd August

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 24th August

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 10:30am

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 25th August

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

