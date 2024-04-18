Fans will be delighted to see the return of a popular circuit to the agenda, and drivers will be determined to make the most of the fresh surroundings.

Max Verstappen has won all three of the races he has finished in the early stages of the campaign. He will be determined to widen the gap at the top.

Behind him, Carlos Sainz followed up his shock Australian Grand Prix victory with another podium finish in Japan. The Spanish star's duel with teammate Charles Leclerc could blossom into an entertaining rivalry throughout the year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Chinese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 21st April 2024 in UK time.

Chinese Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 8am UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Chinese Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 19th April

Practice 1 – 4:30am

Chinese Grand Prix sprint time

Friday 19th April

Sprint Shootout – 8:30am

Saturday 20th April

Sprint – 4am

Chinese Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 20th April

Qualifying – 8am

Chinese Grand Prix race time

Sunday 21st April

Race – 8am

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix on TV

The Chinese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.

Live stream the Chinese Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

