Russell stormed through to seize on a collision between race leader Max Verstappen and rising force Lando Norris. He won at the Red Bull Ring and stirred the pot even further as the campaign approaches the halfway point.

Ironically, despite Verstappen faltering down to fifth, he has extended his lead at the top as Norris ended up finishing dead last.

Mercedes were the big winners of the weekend thanks to Russell, while Lewis Hamilton finished just short of the podium and will be desperate to put on a show at Silverstone.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the British Grand Prix.

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 7th July 2024 UK time.

British Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 3pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

British Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 7th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 8th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

British Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 8th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

British Grand Prix race time

Sunday 9th July

Live on Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4

Race – 3pm

How to watch the British Grand Prix on TV

The British Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 and free-to-air Channel 4 from 1:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season, but the British Grand Prix is sub-let to Channel 4 on an annual basis.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.

Live stream the British Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

