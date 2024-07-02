British Grand Prix 2024 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the British Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
What a time for the Formula 1 season to boil up once again. George Russell returns for his home race at Silverstone hot on the heels of a dramatic, terrific victory in Austria at the weekend.
The British Grand Prix is one of the highlights of the calendar and all three British drivers are likely to feature on or around the podium in 2024.
Russell stormed through to seize on a collision between race leader Max Verstappen and rising force Lando Norris. He won at the Red Bull Ring and stirred the pot even further as the campaign approaches the halfway point.
- Watch Formula 1 live on Sky Sports | Big RT Interview with David "Crofty" Croft on taking a break, F1 sacrifices and commentary lessons
Ironically, despite Verstappen faltering down to fifth, he has extended his lead at the top as Norris ended up finishing dead last.
Mercedes were the big winners of the weekend thanks to Russell, while Lewis Hamilton finished just short of the podium and will be desperate to put on a show at Silverstone.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the British Grand Prix.
Check out more Formula 1 coverage: Watch F1 on TV | Listen to F1 on radio | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4
British Grand Prix date
The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 7th July 2024 UK time.
Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.
British Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 3pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
British Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 7th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 12:30pm
Practice 2 – 4pm
Saturday 8th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 11:30am
British Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 8th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 3pm
British Grand Prix race time
Sunday 9th July
Live on Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4
Race – 3pm
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch the British Grand Prix on TV
The British Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 and free-to-air Channel 4 from 1:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season, but the British Grand Prix is sub-let to Channel 4 on an annual basis.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.
Live stream the British Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.