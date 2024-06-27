Lando Norris has racked up three second-place finishes in four races to leap into second overall in the driver standings. He has shown guile worthy of challenging Verstappen up front and, crucially, is driving a car that can finally challenge Red Bull for race pace.

Is Verstappen still the overwhelming favourite to win the title by the end of 2024? Yes. However, he is being forced to work for it.

Austria represents a chance for the chasing pack to launch another attempt to haul down the leader, with Norris surely eyeing up a big display on home soil in the British Grand Prix a week later.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Austrian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 30th June 2024.

The race begins at 2pm UK time.

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on TV

The Austrian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream the Austrian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Austrian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 28th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Sprint Shootout – 3:30pm

Saturday 29th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Sprint – 11am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 30th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

