McLaren star Lando Norris has gone second in the overall driver standings following a third second-place finish in four races.

The British ace landed pole position at the weekend, and will be determined to keep pushing his car to the limits to steal a march on Verstappen during the European leg of the calendar.

Elsewhere, Mercedes have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, while Ferrari remain in the top pack.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 30th June 2024 in UK time.

Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.

Austrian Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Austrian Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 28th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Austrian Grand Prix sprint time

Friday 28th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Sprint Shootout – 3:30pm

Saturday 29th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Sprint – 11am

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 29th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Austrian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 30th June

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on TV

The Austrian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.

Live stream the Austrian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

