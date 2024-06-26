Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
The Austrian Grand Prix marks a homecoming for Red Bull, but they're not cruising into Spielberg in the comfort they have grown accustomed to.
There's no doubt about it, Max Verstappen remains the red-hot favourite to clinch the title in 2024, but the chasing pack are gaining ground on the track.
McLaren star Lando Norris has gone second in the overall driver standings following a third second-place finish in four races.
The British ace landed pole position at the weekend, and will be determined to keep pushing his car to the limits to steal a march on Verstappen during the European leg of the calendar.
Elsewhere, Mercedes have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, while Ferrari remain in the top pack.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Austrian Grand Prix date
The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 30th June 2024 in UK time.
Austrian Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Austrian Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 28th June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 11:30am
Austrian Grand Prix sprint time
Friday 28th June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Sprint Shootout – 3:30pm
Saturday 29th June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Sprint – 11am
Austrian Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 29th June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 3pm
Austrian Grand Prix race time
Sunday 30th June
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 2pm
How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on TV
The Austrian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.
Live stream the Austrian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
