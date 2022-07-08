Austrian Grand Prix 2022 start time: F1 practice, qualifying, race schedule on TV
Your complete guide to the Austrian Grand Prix 2022 start time, plus full TV schedule for race weekend, including practice, qualifying and the GP itself.
The Austrian Grand Prix could prove to be a highly dramatic one as the pack bunches together around the mid-point of the 2022 season.
Max Verstappen appeared to be running away with the title, but car issues led to him finishing seventh in the British Grand Prix, while rivals gained.
Carlos Sainz has experienced a mixed year with Ferrari but will be relieved to have won his first Grand Prix with the Italians and he is within touching distance of Charles Leclerc in the driver standings.
Leclerc is only single figures behind Red Bull star Sergio Perez, and while the gap to Verstappen at the top remains, another bad result for the reigning champion could blow the title race wide open once more.
British trio George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris are placed in that order between fifth and seventh in the overall standings with all three drivers putting in improved performances lately, though Russell's British GP retirement dented his chances of establishing more of a lead.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Austrian Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.
Austrian Grand Prix date
The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 10th July 2022.
Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.
Austrian Grand Prix start time
The race begins at 2pm UK time on Sunday 10th July 2022.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.
Austrian Grand Prix schedule
All UK time.
Austrian Grand Prix practice and qualifying time
Friday 8th July
From 12pm on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 12:30pm
Qualifying – 4pm
Saturday 9th July
From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 2 – 11:30am
Austrian Grand Prix sprint time
Saturday 9th July
From 2:30pm on Sky Sports F1
Sprint race – 3:30pm
Austrian Grand Prix race time
Sunday 10th July
From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1
Race – 2pm
How to watch Austrian Grand Prix on TV
The Austrian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 19th July.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday evening.
Live stream Austrian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Austrian Grand Prix prediction
Check out our Austrian Grand Prix predictions guide coming soon...
