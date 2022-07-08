Max Verstappen appeared to be running away with the title, but car issues led to him finishing seventh in the British Grand Prix, while rivals gained.

The Austrian Grand Prix could prove to be a highly dramatic one as the pack bunches together around the mid-point of the 2022 season.

Carlos Sainz has experienced a mixed year with Ferrari but will be relieved to have won his first Grand Prix with the Italians and he is within touching distance of Charles Leclerc in the driver standings.

Leclerc is only single figures behind Red Bull star Sergio Perez, and while the gap to Verstappen at the top remains, another bad result for the reigning champion could blow the title race wide open once more.

British trio George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris are placed in that order between fifth and seventh in the overall standings with all three drivers putting in improved performances lately, though Russell's British GP retirement dented his chances of establishing more of a lead.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Austrian Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Austrian Grand Prix date

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 10th July 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Austrian Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 2pm UK time on Sunday 10th July 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

Austrian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Austrian Grand Prix practice and qualifying time

Friday 8th July

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Qualifying – 4pm

Saturday 9th July

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 2 – 11:30am

Austrian Grand Prix sprint time

Saturday 9th July

From 2:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Sprint race – 3:30pm

Austrian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 10th July

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix on TV

The Austrian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 19th July.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday evening.

Live stream Austrian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Austrian Grand Prix prediction

Check out our Austrian Grand Prix predictions guide coming soon...

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.