They invested heavily in the National League side and their journey back to the English Football League was documented in smash-hit Disney+ documentary, Welcome to Wrexham.

Since then, the team has become sponsored by United Airlines – a major coup for a team in the fourth tier of English football – and gone on a jet-setting tour of the US, where they faced illustrious opposition such as Manchester United and Chelsea.

Interest is rocketing up and new fans across the globe are searching how to keep track of their new beloved team.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Wrexham on TV and live stream around the world.

How to watch Wrexham matches in the UK

Wrexham play in League Two, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. None of their matches are guaranteed to be shown live on TV, so keep track of our various guides to see when they are next on the box.

Selected League Two and Carabao Cup matches will be shown live on Sky Sports throughout the season. The Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£11.98) or month membership (£33.99) to watch all Sky Sports channels without signing up to a lengthy contract.

FA Cup matches will be split between BBC and ITV in 2023/24 but it remains to be seen whether any of Wrexham's clashes will be selected for broadcast.

How to watch Wrexham in iFollow in the UK

There are six midweek rounds of League Two matches available to watch live on iFollow in the UK. Each match pass will cost £10. The dates are below:

15th August 2023

3rd October 2023

24th October 2023

28th November 2023

13th February 2024

12th March 2024

More details can be found on the Wrexham website, with match specifics to be confirmed closer to the dates above.

How to watch Wrexham matches in the USA

International fans (based outside of the UK) can stream every Wrexham match live via iFollow.

Supporters can buy individual match passes (£10), monthly passes (£25) and season passes (£140) to follow Wrexham home and away throughout 2023/24.

