What World Cup games are live on TV tomorrow?
Ready to plan your next day's viewing?
Published: Wednesday, 11 July 2018 at 5:06 pm
Enjoying today's World Cup matches and already thinking about planning your viewing for tomorrow? Then you've come to the right place.
Below we'll be keeping you updated on the games being played tomorrow, with kick-off times and details of TV coverage.
What live football matches are on at the World Cup tomorrow, Thursday 12th July
No live matches today.
Full Quarter-final World Cup results
Uruguay v France, 3pm ITV RESULT: France 2-0 Uruguay
Belgium v Brazil, 7pm BBC1 RESULT: Belgium 2-1 Brazil
Sweden v England, 3pm BBC1 RESULT: England 2-0 Sweden
Russia v Croatia, 7pm ITV RESULT: Croatia 2-2 Russia (Croatia wins 4-3 on penalties)
