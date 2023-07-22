After their Euro 2022 success, Sarina Weigman's Lionesses are looking to become the first England side to lift the World Cup but current holders and four-time winners United States are among the sides desperate to deny them.

The final looks a long way off now, but it's certainly a date that all of the contenders will have in their calendars.

Thankfully, despite the major time difference between Australia and the UK, the final will be played at a kind hour for English fans – not that we want to jinx anything.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2023 Women's World Cup final, including the kick-off time and the stadium.

When is the Women's World Cup final?

The final of the 2023 Women's World Cup will be played on Sunday 20th August.

Women's World Cup final kick-off time

The final of the 2023 Women's World Cup will kick off at 11am UK time, which is 8pm local time in Australia.

Women's World Cup final stadium

The final of the 2023 Women's World Cup will take place at Stadium Australia, known as the Accor Stadium due to sponsorship purposes, in Sydney.

Stadium Australia is the biggest host ground at this year's tournament, with a capacity of 83,500. It will host Australia's opening Group A fixture against the Republic of Ireland as well as a round of 16 match, a quarter-final, and a semi-final.

How to watch the Women's World Cup final on TV and live stream

The Women's World Cup final will be shown live across BBC and ITV for free.

The game will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX so you don't have to miss a moment, even on the move.

You can tune into either platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones meaning you never have to miss a moment.

