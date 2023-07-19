But how many people are actually going to attend the Women’s World Cup? RadioTimes.com has crunched the numbers to bring you everything you need to know about fans arriving in Australia and New Zealand.

How many fans are at the Women’s World Cup?

FIFA say they are expecting over 100,000 fans for the opening ceremony and match day on July 20th.

Due to major interest in tickets for the opening match between Australia and Republic of Ireland, FIFA opted to move the game to Sydney’s largest stadium, Stadium Australia.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino recently said: “The future is women, thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest Fifa Women’s World Cup ever.

“The momentum is building in the host countries and across the globe, and I look forward to seeing you there to witness the stars of women’s football shine on the world stage.”

Number of Women's World Cup tickets

This summer's World Cup is expected to be the most attended women’s sporting event in history.

As of June 9th, over 1,000,000 tickets had already been sold, meaning it will surpass the 2019 World Cup in France.

According to Reuters in June, New Zealand accounted for around 250,000 of the tickets sold, with games in Australia having sold over 750,000 tickets.

Women's World Cup tickets still on sale

It's understood tickets for some games are sold out, while availability for other games is currently running low.

You can find out more about how to buy FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 tickets here.

You can buy tickets as residents of Australia, New Zealand or as an international customer on the FIFA website.

Fans must have a FIFA ticketing account to buy tickets for their desired event.

