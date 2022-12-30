The hosts secured just their third win of the season in Julen Lopetegui's first league game in charge as Wolves beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park on Boxing Day.

Wolves host Manchester United in the Premier League on New Year's Eve in a crucial game for both sides.

The win moved Wolves up to 18th, with Lopetegui's men now just two points behind Leeds in 15th.

While Wolves need three points to get out of the relegation zone, United's reasoning is the opposite.

The Red Devils can move into the top four ahead of Tottenham with a win at Molineux on Saturday.

United, who have won three of their last four in the league, dominated against Nottingham Forest last time out, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred netting in a 3-0 win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Man Utd?

Wolves v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 31st December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Man Utd kick-off time

Wolves v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Wolves v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Wolves v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wolves v Man Utd prediction

