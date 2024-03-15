This term has thrown up some fantastic moments already, including wins against Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City, but reaching the FA Cup semi-finals would surely trump the lot.

Wolves have beaten Brentford, Black Country rivals West Brom, and Brighton on their way to this stage, but standing in their way now are the Sky Blues, who have put a slow start to the 2023/24 campaign behind them and are still in with a shout of reaching the Championship play-offs for a second consecutive year.

Mark Robins's side have picked up some impressive results on their run to the quarter-finals, beating Oxford Utd 6-2, Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 and Maidstone Utd 5-0, but Saturday's game is by far their toughest test yet.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Coventry on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Wolves v Coventry?

Wolves v Coventry will take place on Saturday 16th March 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Coventry kick-off time

Wolves v Coventry will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Coventry on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 11:30am.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Wolves v Coventry online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Wolves v Coventry on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wolves v Coventry odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (4/6) Draw (3/1) Coventry (17/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.