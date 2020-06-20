The Hammers welcome high-flying Wolves to London Stadium tonight, having won just one league game since New Year’s Day.

Wolves are in with a sniff of a top-four finish and are unbeaten in the Premier League since mid-January.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo could well see results improve further, with no current distraction from the as-yet-to-restart Europa League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Ham v Wolves game on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Wolves on TV?

West Ham v Wolves will take place on Saturday 20th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Wolves will kick off at 5:30pm – the match will follow two earlier games on Saturday, and will precede Bournemouth v Crystal Palace at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Wolves online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

West Ham v Wolves team news

West Ham: The coronavirus break has certainly aided West Ham’s squad recovery, with three men – Andriy Yarmolenko, Ryan Fredericks and Tomas Soucek – now available to the boss.

Moyes will have to decide whether or not Jack Wilshere is ready. Soucek could well get the nod on the left of a diamond, while forward Sebastien Haller may end up taking his familiar spot on the bench.

Wolves: There are very few injury worries for the manager, with Jonny Otto back in action and Morgan Gibbs-White closing in on full fitness.

Santo therefore has a wealth of talent at his disposal. Raul Jimenez, Adama Troare and Diogo Jota should all start in a lethal forward line for the visitors.

Our prediction: West Ham v Wolves

Wolves sauntered past West Ham when these sides met at Molineux in December and it’s hard to see how the Hammers can really trouble their visitors on Saturday.

West Ham did beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in a friendly fixture last week but the performances have been lacking in competitive fixtures all season.

Attack-minded Wolves are likely to be undaunted playing at an empty London Stadium and should take control of this game from the off. Expect them to be leading by half time.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-3 Wolves

West Ham v Wolves odds

Working in partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (23/10) Draw (12/5) Wolves (23/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+ Only. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org.

