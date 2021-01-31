It will be a stiff test for Jurgen Klopp's side, with the Hammers on a high after winning their last four games to climb to fifth in the table.

David Moyes' side will hope to avoid a repeat of the reverse Premier League fixture in which Diogo Jota netted a late winner after Mohamed Salah had cancelled out Pablo Fornal's opener.

West Ham are flying though, and head into the game in contention for a top-four finish, an unthinkable proposition at the beginning of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Liverpool on TV?

West Ham v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 31st January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Liverpool online

West Ham v Liverpool team news

West Ham: A key aspect of the Hammers' success this season has been their relatively short injury list. They were decimated by problems last year, but a clean bill of health is certainly aiding their cause.

Arthur Masuaku is West Ham's only absentee aside from backup keeper Darren Randolph.

Liverpool: The same cannot be applied to Liverpool who have soldiered on through a horrendous defensive crisis.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain long-term absentees while stand-in star Fabinho suffered a muscle problem in the week and Joel Matip went off injured in that game. Expect Henderson and Phillips to start if Fabinho isn't fit to return.

West Ham v Liverpool odds

bet365 odds: West Ham (10/3) Draw (3/1) Liverpool (3/4)*

Our prediction: West Ham v Liverpool

Liverpool looked more like Liverpool on Thursday evening. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have all found the net in the last week, a major boost to ease those recent finishing woes.

The Reds' concerns may shift from front to back again though, with Matip's fitness in doubt, leaving Phillips as their most senior natural centre-back.

West Ham are an incredibly tough nut to crack right now and, while Liverpool appear to be edging back into form, the Hammers may have enough to go toe-to-toe with them.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool (15/2 at bet365)

