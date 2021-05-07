What channel is West Ham v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham boss David Moyes will be hoping his former side don’t damage his chances of leading the Hammers to a Champions League spot when they welcome Everton to the London Stadium.

West Ham recorded a 1-0 win against the Toffees in the Premier League fixtures on New Year’s Day and another three points here will help them keep distance between Tottenham and Liverpool in hot pursuit of European football.

Europa League football looks more likely for Carlo Ancelotti’s men next season and the Italian boss will be hoping he has more success against a team in claret and blue this time around having suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last time out.

Jordan Pickford is likely to be in for a busy afternoon between the sticks with the Hammers scoring 11 goals in their last five Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, Everton have been anything but ‘free-scoring’ – the Merseyside outfit have found the net just eight times in their last 10 games in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Everton on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Everton on TV?

West Ham v Everton will take place on Sunday 9th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Everton will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester City v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 8th May.

What TV channel is West Ham v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Everton team news

West Ham: Mark Noble and Angelo Ogbonna are both reportedly in line to return to the squad for the game following spells on the sideline.

Declan Rice could also be in contention to return but Moyes may prefer to wait an extra week and have him back for the Brighton game next weekend.

Everton: Everton expect James Rodriguez will be fit to face West Ham after the Colombian missed out on the defeat to Aston Villa at Goodison due to a late calf problem.

Ancelotti is also hopeful Abdoulaye Doucoure will be available for selection after recovering from a fractured foot in mid-March.

Our prediction: West Ham v Everton

With only Brighton, West Brom and Southampton left to play after Everton, Moyes will know a win against his former side will put them in the driving seat for that final Champions League push.

Michail Antonio returned to the starting XI last time out with a brace and the 31-year-old will be keen to end his goals tally this season well into double figures – he currently has nine to his name.

The battle could well be won in midfield if Rice is missing and Rodriguez and Doucoure return to action for the Toffees.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-0 Everton (12/1 at bet365)

