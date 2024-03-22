Their 3-1 victory over Arsenal last weekend was a significant step toward a seventh and final league title under Hayes - leaving them six points clear of the Gunners and ahead of Man City on goal difference.

With City breathing down their necks, Chelsea will not want to take their foot off the gas - but are heavy favourites to complete a league double over West Ham, who they beat 2-0 in the reverse fixture in October.

The Hammers are struggling this term and have been sucked into the relegation battle.

Rehanne Skinner's side are only one place above the relegation zone, but their six-point cushion over rock-bottom Bristol City means it's not time to panic just yet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Chelsea?

West Ham v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 24th March 2024.

West Ham v Chelsea kick-off time

West Ham v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm and Main Event and Football from 4:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

