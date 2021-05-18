What channel is West Brom v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham go into their final two Premier League fixtures knowing they need four points to secure European football for next season.

West Brom welcome the high-flying Hammers to the Hawthorns for their final home Premier League game of the season with fans in attendance for the first time in over a year.

The Baggies have gone five games without a win and Sam Allardyce will be hoping to give the supporters something to cheer about as well as getting one over on his former side.

West Ham are seeking a record their ninth away Premier League win of the season before hosting Southampton on the final day of the campaign.

The Hammers recorded a 2-1 win over West Brom in the reverse fixture in January as Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio got on the scoresheet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v West Ham on TV and online.

When is West Brom v West Ham on TV?

West Brom v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 19th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v West Ham will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place midweek including Chelsea v Leicester, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 18th May.

What TV channel is West Brom v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Brom v West Ham team news

West Brom: Former Hammer Robert Snodgrass is ruled out with a back injury, while defender Branislav Ivanovic is expected to miss out with a thigh problem.

West Ham: David Moyes has only two injury concerns, with Manuel Lanzini (groin) and Arthur Masuaku (knee) out of action.

Said Benrahma could be pushing for a start after his heroics against Brighton last time out.

West Brom v West Ham odds

Our prediction: West Brom v West Ham

West Ham struggled to break down Brighton in their previous fixture and face another tough task in getting past Allardyce’s organised set-up.

But the Baggies have made far too many defensive errors this term and West Ham should eventually find a way through.

Having bagged four goals in three games last month, Jesse Lingard hasn’t found the net in his last four and he’ll see West Brom as a chance to add to his tally and perhaps open the door to a permanent move from Manchester United in the summer.

Our prediction: West Brom 0-2 West Ham (17/2 at bet365)

