The Amazon Prime Video docuseries, which will land next month, will look back on the past year following the Saudi takeover and examine the success and renewed hope for the club that followed, headed up by new manager Eddie Howe.

We Are Newcastle United will also explore the special bond the North East city has with its football club, chatting to die-hard supporters who've been through a turbulent few years with their beloved team.

Read on for everything we know so far about We Are Newcastle United, including the release date, trailer and which very legendary Geordie is narrating it.

Newcastle United's Miguel Almirón. Getty Images

Magpies fans don't have long to wait - We Are Newcastle United will land on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 11th August 2023.

There are four episodes in the series which will land weekly:

Episode 1: Friday 11th August 2023

Episode 2: Friday 18th August 2023

Episode 3: Friday 25th August 2023

Episode 4: Friday 1st September 2023

It's not known at this stage if this will just be a one-off, or if the streaming giant has more seasons up its sleeve.

We Are Newcastle United trailer

The trailer for We Are Newcastle United was released on 26th July 2023 and shows the club being taken over by the new owners - and, feeling energised, the Magpies go on to have considerable success.

With new owners, a new manager and a whole lot more hope, the Geordies start planning for the Champions League.

You can watch the star-studded trailer below:

We Are Newcastle United narrator

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer. Getty Images

We Are Newcastle United will be narrated by none other than Geordie legend Alan Shearer.

Shearer currently holds the record for the most goals scored in the Premier League (260) and is, of course, Newcastle's top scorer too.

He made 303 appearances for Newcastle United as their striker in the No.9 shirt between 1996 and 2006, and even has a statue erected outside St James' Park.

