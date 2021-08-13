What channel is Watford v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Watford return to the Premier League with a tricky test against much-fancied opponents in the shape of Aston Villa at Vicarage Road this weekend.

The Hornets boast a typically eclectic bunch of unfamiliar talents to Premier League neutrals, making them a relatively unknown quantity ahead of their return to the top flight.

Expect several managers to flow through the doors this season, as per the Watford way, but former Dinamo Tbilisi man Xisco is the boss tasked with leading the club for the opening stretch of the campaign.

In the opposing dugout, lifelong Villa fan Dean Smith is doing a sterling job guiding his boyhood club through Premier League waters.

The former Brentford man has suffered the loss of Jack Grealish to Manchester City but a string of sharp transfer deals has fans dreaming of cracking the European places this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Watford v Aston Villa on TV?

Watford v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 15th August 2021.

Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Aston Villa will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Man City at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Watford v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Watford v Aston Villa online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Watford v Aston Villa team news

Watford predicted XI: Bachmann; Femenia, Sierraita, Troost-Ekong, Rose; Etebo, Cleverley, Louza; Sarr, Hernandez, Dennis.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Nakamba, McGinn; El Ghazi, Buendia, Watkins; Ings.

Watford v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Watford v Aston Villa

Villa’s pick-up of Danny Ings could prove to be the deal of the season if he hits the ground running. The former Southampton man is a natural, prolific goalscorer and took just 33 minutes to score in his pre-season debut.

His predatory instincts, aided by Ollie Watkins’ work ethic and Emi Buendia’s creative flair is building towards something special at Villa Park.

Watford may take time for their inexperienced XI to settle into the top flight, expect Villa to capitalise.

Our prediction: Watford 1-2 Aston Villa (9/1 at bet365)

