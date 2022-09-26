They take on the Scots for the second time in less than a week on Tuesday evening in Józef Piłsudski's Cracovia Stadium in Poland.

Scotland were totally dominant against Ukraine in Glasgow on Wednesday evening but Oleksandr Petrakov's side won't have to wait long for their chance to put things right.

The two sides have become familiar foes this year, meeting in the World Cup qualifying play-off as well back in June, so it seems fitting they'll wrap up their Nations League Group B1 campaign against each other.

It may have taken Scotland 70 minutes to find the net at Hampden Park last week, with captain on the night John McGinn the one who found the breakthrough, but there can be no denying that goal was coming.

In fact, Ukraine didn't muster a single shot on goal all evening while the Scots managed eight on target and 24 in total on their way to a 3-0 victory.

That, more than anything, will have damaged Petrakov's team's pride and they'll be desperate to put things right on Tuesday night.

When is Ukraine v Scotland?

Ukraine v Scotland will take place on Tuesday 27th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Ukraine v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of other Nations League matches this week including Greece v Northern Irelamd.

What TV channel is Ukraine v Scotland on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Ukraine v Scotland online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Ukraine v Scotland team news

Ukraine predicted XI: Trubin; Karavaev, Bondar, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Ignatenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Mudryk

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Hickey, Hendry, Porteous, Taylor; Gilmour, Jack; Fraser, McGinn, Armstrong; Dykes

Our prediction: Ukraine v Scotland

Scotland's 3-0 victory over Ukraine on Wednesday was comprehensive and they looked like a side with renewed confidence – particularly after their flurry of late goals.

They had the chances to score plenty more than just those three, though, and even leaving Hampden Park shouldn't tip the balance too far the other way.

Petrakov will demand more from his side but with some key players missing, the Scots look well placed to claim a second win against them in less than a week.

Our prediction: Ukraine 0-2 Scotland (12/1 at bet365)

